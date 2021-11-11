Fitbit’s latest Ace 3 Kids Activity Tracker dives to new all-time low of $50 (Save 38%)

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Ace 3 Kids Activity Tracker for $49.95 shipped. Usually going for the $80 list price, today’s rare discount slashes 38% off to newly mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Even though the days are getting shorter, there’s no reason your kids can’t still enjoy an hour of activity a day, and with this handy smartwatch, they can start forming healthy habits early. Alongside a fun, animated clock face, you’ll also find sleep tracking, bedtime reminders, step counters, and other wellness features alongside an 8-day battery life. And once summer rolls around again, they can make use of the Ace 3’s swim-proof design. Head below for more details.

Don’t need the latest and greatest? Then you can save an extra $10 by opting for Fitbit’s Ace 2 kids fitness tracker for only $40. This one still sports all of the core features you’d find above, like step tracking, long battery life, and a swim-proof design, just without the extra sleep-tracking function. But with all of the virtual rewards and badges your child can earn by keeping active, it’s still a great way to instill healthy habits that they could keep for life.

Parents can get in on the fun too with any of the killer deals in our fitness tracker guide. Just earlier today, we tracked a barrel of Garmin smartwatch deals up to $250 off, and even more options starting from just $119.

More on the Fitbit Ace 3:

Animated clock faces grow and develop as kids move more throughout the day

All-day activity tracking shows how healthy habits add up to a healthier life

Help kids form healthy sleep habits with sleep tracking, bedtime reminders and silent alarms

Bring on the pool party cannonballs or lunchtime spills​—Fitbit ​Ace 3 is swimproof (water resistant to 50 meters)​

