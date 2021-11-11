Fitbit’s latest Ace 3 Kids Activity Tracker dives to new all-time low of $50 (Save 38%)

-
AmazonFitness Trackerfitbit
Save 38% $50

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Ace 3 Kids Activity Tracker for $49.95 shipped. Usually going for the $80 list price, today’s rare discount slashes 38% off to newly mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Even though the days are getting shorter, there’s no reason your kids can’t still enjoy an hour of activity a day, and with this handy smartwatch, they can start forming healthy habits early. Alongside a fun, animated clock face, you’ll also find sleep tracking, bedtime reminders, step counters, and other wellness features alongside an 8-day battery life. And once summer rolls around again, they can make use of the Ace 3’s swim-proof design. Head below for more details.

Don’t need the latest and greatest? Then you can save an extra $10 by opting for Fitbit’s Ace 2 kids fitness tracker for only $40. This one still sports all of the core features you’d find above, like step tracking, long battery life, and a swim-proof design, just without the extra sleep-tracking function. But with all of the virtual rewards and badges your child can earn by keeping active, it’s still a great way to instill healthy habits that they could keep for life.

Parents can get in on the fun too with any of the killer deals in our fitness tracker guide. Just earlier today, we tracked a barrel of Garmin smartwatch deals up to $250 off, and even more options starting from just $119.

More on the Fitbit Ace 3:

  • Animated clock faces grow and develop as kids move more throughout the day
  • All-day activity tracking shows how healthy habits add up to a healthier life
  • Help kids form healthy sleep habits with sleep tracking, bedtime reminders and silent alarms
  • Bring on the pool party cannonballs or lunchtime spills​—Fitbit ​Ace 3 is swimproof (water resistant to 50 meters)​

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…
fitbit

About the Author

Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker sees 33% discount to new Am...
Save up to $150 on Garmin smartwatches: Solar Surf $397...
Strap the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch on your wrist at a ...
Hands-on: Tile refreshes lineup of item finders with sl...
Bose Sleepbuds II deliver a better night’s rest a...
Osmo’s popular STEAM iPad learning play sets now ...
Genie belt-driven garage door opener with 50-day backup...
Roku’s Ultra LT 4K streamer with AirPlay 2 falls ...
Show More Comments