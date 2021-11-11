Take $50 off Shark’s Wandvac cordless stick vacuum set at low of $200 shipped

Amazon is currently offering Shark Wandvac Cordless Stick Vacuum System (WS632RGBRN) for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $250, today’s solid $50 savings mark a new Amazon low for this model. Weighing in at just 2.1-pounds, this supremely lightweight vac works as both a traditional stick vacuum and a handheld one, offering a more versatile feature set overall. The whole thing rests in one piece or three with the included charging dock, with a self-cleaning brush roll and one-touch bin disposal for easy cleanup. Head below to keep reading.

Looking for something a little more affordable? Eureka’s popular Flash stick vacuum should do the trick for only $110. It sports a comparably lightweight design to our lead deal and brings LED headlights to your floors for easy under-sofa cleaning too. This model employs a 30-foot cord as opposed to Shark’s wireless model, so if you don’t mind working with a more traditional vacuum, this is a solid budget-friendly option.

Of course, you can always let your vacuum handle the chores for you with up to $350 off iRobot Roomba early holiday savings. These handy robot vacs are great for taking the stress out of cleaning your floors, and with options from $200, there’s bound to be something here for just about any budget.

Shark’s Wandvac System features:

The most powerful cordless hand vacuum under 2.1 pounds. Based on ASTM F558, measured at the hand vac, versus stand-alone and cordless stick hand vacs under 2.1 lbs. Includes a portable charging base that fits almost anywhere in your home, with two unique storing and charging setups to match the way you clean. HyperVelocity accelerated suction power provides incredible cleaning performance in an ultra-lightweight frame. One quick touch to empty the dust cup with no mess.

