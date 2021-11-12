Macy’s early access $10 Black Friday kitchen sale now live: Foreman grills, waffle makers, more

As part of the Macy’s Black Friday Early Access event, you’ll a host of small kitchen appliances marked down to just $9.99 including mixers, waffle makers, popcorn poppers, coffee makers, countertop cookers, and more. One notable offer is on the George Foreman GR10B Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $25. Otherwise, opt for no charge in-store pickup. Regularly up to $29, and currently fetching $19 at Amazon where we haven’t seen it drop below $18 over a year, this is up to $20 or more than 68% off the list price and the best we can find. Perfect for small apartments, the lake house, or just for quick lunches and dinners at home, this countertop grill is described as a 2-serving machine with non-stick coating, and a “fat-removing slope.” The 36-inch cooker features a dishwasher-safe drip tray, power indicator light, and a 8.55 by 9.37 by 4.98-inch form-factor. Rated 4+ stars at Macy’s. More deals and details below.

At just $10, you’d be lucky to find an accessory or two for the Foreman grill above. If you’re in the market for one of these or are looking to get one under the tree, you might as well beat the Black Friday rush now considering this is now under $10.

Having said that, you’ll also want to browse through the rest of today’s $10 or less small kitchen Black Friday Early Access sale for even more deals. Whether it’s a simple new coffee brewer, cake pop or waffle maker, mixer, for otherwise, there are plenty of deals to be had today at Macy’s to help with holiday cooking and to get gifts under the tree.

Hit up our home goods hub for even more while you’re at it, including today’s offer on the Yummly Smart Magnetic Meat Thermometer.

More on the George Foreman Grill and Panini Press:

Perfect for small apartments or couples, this George Foreman grill serves up delicious burgers, steaks, veggies or sandwiches in no time. Durable grill plates with an easy-cleaning nonstick surface…36″ sloped cooking surface helps juices drain into a dishwasher-safe drip tray…Approx. dimensions: 8.55″L x 9.375″W x 4.98”H.

