Take $50 off Alienware’s low-profile mechanical keyboard at new all-time low of $100

Amazon is now offering Alienware’s Low-Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (AW510K) for $99.99 shipped. This typically goes for around $150, with today’s 33% savings marking a new Amazon all-time low. This low-profile gaming keyboard sports a set of the latest-generation Cherry MX switches for “better control with quick and smooth triggering.” You’ll also find per-key AlienFX RGB backlighting here for added customization, as well as programmable macro keys, and more. Other notable features include a sturdy aluminum construction, USB passthrough, and a dedicated media wheel. Head below for more options.

Looking for something a little more affordable? This popular Redragon gaming keyboard also sports RGB backlighting for only $34 shipped. You’ll even find Cherry MX linear switches here for quick, reliable actuation, as well as a dozen multi-media keys and a durable, splash-proof design.

To round out today’s battlestation upgrades, why not take a look at ASUS’ powerhouse ROG Strix 270Hz gaming monitor at $98 off. Boasting a 27-inch 2K panel alongside that astonishing refresh rate, you’ll also find a 0.5ms gtg response time here, G-SYNC compatibility, and a bevy of ports to help you make the most of this unprecedented visual feast.

Alienware AW510K RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

Featuring the latest generation low-profile Cherry MX keys for better control with quick and smooth triggering. Fully customizable with AlienFX per-key RGB lighting which allows you to choose from up to 16 8 million colors per Key. Slim profile for enhanced ergonomics new generation iconic Alienware design. Fully programmable keys for macros and key assignment with N-key rollover.

