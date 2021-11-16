Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale is packed with blockbusters and classics + $1 HD rental

Starting out yet another week, Apple is back with a new collection of discounted movies via iTunes. This time around, you’ll find a collection of price drops ranging from the most fantastical sci-fi flicks to fan-favorite comedies and more starting at $5. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple rolls out new $10 or less movie sale

Alongside some of the blockbusters discounted to $10, Apple is also rolling out another collection of movie discounts. Starting at $5, you’ll find a series of flicks starring iconic actors and actresses including classics and more recent favorites. Check out some of our top picks below.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Ride The Eagle. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released comedy starring Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons, and D’Arcy Carden.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!