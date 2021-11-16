Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale is packed with blockbusters and classics + $1 HD rental

Starting out yet another week, Apple is back with a new collection of discounted movies via iTunes. This time around, you’ll find a collection of price drops ranging from the most fantastical sci-fi flicks to fan-favorite comedies and more starting at $5. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.
Apple rolls out new $10 or less movie sale
- Superbad
- Catch Me If You Can
- Avatar
- Ready Player One
- Inception
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- Total Recall
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Moonrise Kingdom
- BlacKkKlansman
- The Sixth Sense
Alongside some of the blockbusters discounted to $10, Apple is also rolling out another collection of movie discounts. Starting at $5, you’ll find a series of flicks starring iconic actors and actresses including classics and more recent favorites. Check out some of our top picks below.
- My Cousin Vinny
- Office Space
- Caddyshack
- Bridesmaids
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- Pitch Perfect 2
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
- The Sandlot
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Why Him?
And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Ride The Eagle. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released comedy starring Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons, and D’Arcy Carden.
