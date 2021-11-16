Bring home Philips’ Fidelio X3 over-ear headphones at a new low of $199 (Save $100)

Amazon now offers the Philips Fidelio X3 Over-Ear Headphones for $199 shipped. Typically fetching around $300, today’s massive $100 discount marks a new all-time low. Whether you’ve been looking to elevate your day-to-day listening experience or want to give home mixing and music production a try, these hi-fi headphones are a great bet. You’ll find 50mm neodymium drivers leading the way here with a knit, open-back speaker design to help create a “wide, natural soundstage” for your music. The earcups themselves are crafted from Scottish leather, complete with both balanced and unbalanced inputs so you can enjoy casual mobile listening as well as an uncut line direct from your amp. You can dive deep into all of these features and more with our hands-on review, then head below for more details.

Looking to cut that cord altogether? Then check out Anker’s Soundcore Life Q20 wireless headphones for only $52. Even without the cabled design, you can still enjoy nearly two straight days of listening with the 40-hour battery life, as well as active noise cancellation and bass-boosting technology. Perfect for everything from long commutes to jogging and more, especially since they ring up at barely a quarter of what your lead deal would run you.

Of course, it’s hard to go wrong with Bose’s premium QuietComfort 45 headphones at $50 off. While these aren’t quite as budget-friendly as some of the above options, you can enjoy a bevy of upgraded features from ANC to active EQ and more, and at the very first discount we’ve tracked to boot.

More on Philips’ Phidelio X3 headphones:

All new Philips Fidelio X3 with wide, natural soundstage and uncolored sound

Exquisitely tuned 50 mm multi-layer polymer (with dampening gel) diaphragms – delivers exquisitely detailed highs, full and smooth midrange, and impactful (without overpowering) bass

Hi-Res Audio certified. Hear the full impact of every note when wired to a high-resolution source for a lifelike performance.

Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage with acoustically transparent Kvadrat speaker fabric. By eliminating the air pressure build-up behind the diaphragms, an immersive and spacious sound is born.

