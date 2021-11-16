Kickstart a media server with Synology NAS on sale from $190 (Save up to $80)

Woot is launching a new Synology NAS sale today headlined by the DS218 2-Bay model at $249.99. Shipping is free across the board with a Prime membership, otherwise you’ll pay $6 for delivery. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer is marking a rare discount at $50 off and matching the best we’ve seen in over a year. While this may be the previous-generation of Synology’s 2-bay NAS lineup, it packs plenty of features to upgrade your media setup. Alongside 4K video transcoding capabilities for serving up Plex content, it supports an overall 32TB of raw storage across its two drive bays. That’s on top of 113MB/s transfer speeds, 2GB of RAM that can be expanded down the line, and more. If you don’t need the latest model, this is a great way to save some extra cash while still kickstarting your home media setup or backup server. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of Woot’s sale right here for other ways to get in on the Synology NAS game. There are both more affordable and higher-end solutions available, so whether you could use some extra power or would be fine settling for something a little less capable than the lead deal, you’ll be able to cash-in on some savings.

Earlier this year, Synology just launched its latest update to DiskStation Manager, the interface you’ll use to interact with the NAS. We took a hands-on look to see how all of the refreshed UI and new features of DSM 7 stacked up, which you can get all of the details on right here.

Synology DS218 NAS features:

Synology DiskStation DS218 is a high-performance and versatile 2-bay NAS designed for small offices and home users to effectively manage, protect, and share data. Its 64-bit quad-core processor delivers highspeed data transmission and 10-bit 4K H.265 video transcoding to empower shared data storage and multimedia entertainment. Data can be further protected with RAID 1 disk mirroring support.

