Make your battles epic on this Nerf go kart with holders for blasters, brackets, and darts at $115

Amazon is offering the Hauck Nerf Striker Go Kart Ride-on Toy for $115.45 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally up to $200 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This official Nerf go kart has placeholders for blasters, brackets, and darts. The tubular steel frame and adjustable bucket seat make this ride-on toy a blast for kids of all ages. The 3-point steering wheel and race-style pedals make navigating and getting around a simple task, as well. Plus, if things start to get a bit out of hand, the Nerf Striker Go Kart has an easy-to-use handbrake makes it simple to come to a controlled stop. Head below for more.

With your savings, be sure to pick up a Nerf blaster and other accessories to make your battles epic. This N Strike Elite revolver can be had for just $15 on Amazon, making it quite budget-friendly. After picking that up, be sure to grab this tactical vest that’s got slots for darts, magazines, blasters, and more for just $20.

Speaking of Nerf, did you see the new LMTD Halo Needler? It packs light-up needles, a 10-dart drum, and much more. Now that Halo Infinite is available to play in early-access, this is the best way to showcase your loyalty to the Grunts in the beloved series. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

More on the Nerf Striker Go Kart:

Placeholders for Nerf blasters, brackets & darts

Sturdy tubular steel frame with Race-Styled pedals & adjustable bucket seat

Sporty 3 point steering wheel for responsive, quick steering

Speed can be kept in-check with the easy-to-use handbrake

Low profile rubber tires

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!