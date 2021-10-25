All-new NERF LMTD Halo Needler introduced with light-up needles, 10-dart drum, more

Early last year, NERF and 343 Industries teamed up to deliver several Halo-inspired blasters. Fast-forward to today, and Needler MicroShot, MA40, and SPNKr MicroShot have been up for grabs at one time or another. Many will agree that the single-shot Needler MicroShot is sort of a letdown, but thankfully, a new NERF LMTD Halo Needler is on the way, and it will be a significant upgrade. With it, owners can “unleash 10 darts in a row,” and the needles on top will “light up when you grip the handle.” Continue reading to learn more.

NERF LMTD Halo Needler features a dedicated display mode, stand, and more

A new blaster from NERF and 343 Industries is on the way, and this time will be a premium version of Halo’s iconic Needler. It will ship with a display stand and boasts a dedicated mode that activates “all the light-up features.” Buyers will also receive a card with in-game content for the soon-to-be-released Halo Infinite.

On top of NERF LMTD Halo Needler are “flexible needles” that light up for an “exciting visual presentation.” When using the blaster, firing darts will result in the “needles [going] dark to simulate how they launch from the blaster in the game.” It features a fully motorized design that “unleashes 10 darts in a row” using six AA batteries.

Pricing and availability

The upcoming NERF LMTD Halo Needler goes above and beyond the Halo-inspired blasters that came before it, and unsurprisingly, that’s represented in the price. Fans will need to set aside $99.99 for the latest NERF and 343 Industries collaboration. It will undoubtedly be a fun piece of gear to snatch up, assuming that you’re willing to wait until it releases in November 2022 (or later).

9to5Toys’ Take

While Needler MicroShot is, and will continue to be, a fun addition to the NERF lineup, the upcoming NERF LMTD Halo Needler is arguably a better option for Halo enthusiasts. While the included stand and dedicated display mode convey that this unit is largely made with collectability in mind, it’s good to see that it will also be a functional blaster.

Pricing may throw some folks for a loop, but given its motorized design, light-up needles, 10-dart rotating drum, and the overall collectibility factor, the cost actually seems to be quite reasonable. Here’s hoping that the ongoing scalper situation that has plagued PlayStation 5 and even the Xbox Mini Fridge will be a thing of the past by the time this releases.

