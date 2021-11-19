Brydge’s Black Friday sale now live with 20% off iPad keyboard cases, Mac docks, more

The Brydge Black Friday sale is now underway and delivering some of the best prices to date on its collection of iPad and Mac accessories. Shipping is free across the board and Amazon is matching many of the price cuts. Headlining is the new Brydge 12.9 MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $199.99. Also at Amazon. Down from $250, you’re looking at the first ever discount on top of $50 in savings. Arriving with an aluminum design that turns your iPad Pro into a MacBook, Brydge MAX+ packs a full backlit keyboard on top of a large trackpad. Pairing over Bluetooth, you’ll find support for multi-touch gestures alongside the folio design that closes up when not in use. Our hands-on review gives you a better idea how it compares to Apple’s Magic Keyboard, but then head below for more.

If you’re rocking the latest 11-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air, the new Air MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case is worth a look at today’s sale price, too. Currently sitting at $119.99, this is only the second discount from its usual $150 price tag, $10 below our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Delivering a more affordable alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard, the Air MAX+ arrives with a similar magnetic design, backlit keys, and a built-in trackpad. Its Bluetooth connectivity pairs with an aluminum frame and folding folio form-factor to step up productivity. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Be sure to shop the rest of the Brydge Black Friday sale right here for some additional discounts across its lineup of iPad keyboards, Mac docks, and other accessories. Much like the aforementioned offers, these are some of the best discounts of the year, if not entirely new markdowns in their own right. And don’t forget that Brydge’s Amazon storefront is matching the price cuts, too.

Brydge 12.9 MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case features:

Featuring the largest multi-touch trackpad ever for an iPad keyboard, the new Brydge MAX+ for iPad Pro blurs the lines line between tablet and laptop like never before. The Brydge MAX+ for iPad Pro gives you the wireless freedom you need to control your day. The protective case and portable design allow you to grab and go when you need to, without worrying about scratches or dents.

