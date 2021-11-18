Best of Black Friday 2021 – PC Gaming: GPU sales, pre-built PCs, 4K 120Hz monitors, more

While we’ve already taken a look at the best upcoming Black Friday deals for LEGO, Apple, Amazon, and console gaming, it’s time to shift our focus to your desktop. Ranging from graphics cards to games themselves, peripherals, processors, and more, we’re breaking down the best PC gaming Black Friday deals for 2021 down below.

Graphics cards will be in stock and on sale for Black Friday

Graphics cards have been a hot commodity over the past two years, often being impossible to find in stock at all, let alone at MSRP. While prices are higher than we’d like to see due to component shortages, Black Friday is ushering in not only in-stock graphics cards, but also discounts compared to what they normally retail for these days. Newegg will likely be one of the primary sources for GPU deals this year, but we expect Amazon and more retailers to get in on the festivities as well.

Notably, Newegg is discounting the high-end ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition GP to $1,900 from its normal going rate of $2,070. That’s a savings of $170 and makes it one of the most affordable high-end RTX 3080 Ti’s that we’ve seen this year. On top of that, we’ll also see the RX 6900 XT fall to $1,550, and the RTX 3070 Ti hit $850. All of these would make Black Friday a fantastic time to upgrade your PC while keeping as much cash as possible in your pocket.

More Black Friday GPU deals:

MSI RX 6600 XT Gaming X: $560 (Reg. $775) | Newegg

(Reg. $775) | Newegg Sapphire Nitro+ RX 6700 XT Gaming OC: $910 (Reg. $1,300) | Newegg

Now’s the best time of the year to build or upgrade a PC

Graphics cards aren’t the only thing your PC needs to play games at their best settings. You might be rocking a newer GPU, but still have an older processor, SSD, or slower RAM. Well, all of those will also be on sale for Black Friday 2021. AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X will headline Black Friday this year as it’ll be down to $359 from its normal $449 going rate. Not only does this processor pack eight cores and 16 threads, but it also brings PCIe 4.0 compatibility and AMD’s latest Zen 3 architecture to the plate. However, ultra-high-end desktops won’t want to miss a rare sale on the 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X behemoth that’ll be on sale for $80 off, as Newegg will have it for $719 from $799.

On the Intel side of things, the 11th Generation Core i9-11900K will be discounted to $500 from $622, which is also among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Ushering Intel’s support for PCIe 4.0, this 8-core 16-thread processor also packs an unlocked nature and is ready to be overclocked as soon as it arrives.

More Black Friday PC upgrades:

Pre-built desktops and gaming laptops are easy gifts

Now, you might not be ready to build your own computer or even want to upgrade the one you already have. If that’s the case, going pre-built with a new desktop or laptop is absolutely the way. While not many retailers are discounting components this year, as you can see above, quite a few are getting in on the pre-built sales this year. Leading the way is, once again, Newegg with its RTX 3070 desktop at $1,750. As you can see above, graphics cards can account for the vast majority of a pre-built computer. Well, the ASUS ROG Strix desktop will pack a Zen 3 Ryzen 7 5800X processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and the RTX 3070 graphics card. All of this comes in at $1,750 on Black Friday, making that one of the best RTX 3070 desktop deals that we’ve seen all year long.

However, this category is where other retailers start to come in. Microsoft will be offering up to $600 off select PCs starting tomorrow. Meanwhile, Lenovo has its Legion 5i laptop on sale for $1,200 from $1,500, and its Slim 7 gaming laptop down to $1,600 from $1,900.

More Black Friday PC gaming desktop and laptop deals:

No desk is complete without proper peripherals

After giving your desk a refresh in the powerhouse department with either new components or a completely upgraded computer entirely, it’s time to turn your focus to the peripherals. You can have the most powerful computer in the world, but with a lackluster mouse, keyboard, headset, and monitor, your experience will just be sub-par all around. While we saw a few more retailers start to come in with Black Friday discounts on pre-built systems above, peripherals and monitors are where we’ll see the majority of deals this Black Friday season.

One of the most notable discounts that we’ll see this Black Friday is the GIGABYTE AORUS 48-inch 120Hz OLED Monitor with HDMI 2.1 down to $1,300 from $1,500. Sure, that’s only a 13% drop in price, but this monitor is ready for anything you throw at it, ranging from console gaming thanks to HDMI 2.1 or high-end PC setups since it’s 4K 120Hz.

Microsoft is also getting in on the discounts in several categories. The HP Reverb G2 VR headset will be down $150 from its normal going rate starting tomorrow, and Sunday Turtle Beach and ROCCAT gaming peripherals will be up to $50 off. Dell keeps the discounts rolling with its 27-inch curved 144Hz 1080p monitor at $220 from its normal going rate of $350.

More Black Friday PC peripheral deals:

These are the best Black Friday PC gaming deals we’ve found so far, with more expected to come over the next few days. What PC gaming gear are you keeping an eye out for this Black Friday? Sound off in the comments below.

More Best of Black Friday Guides

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!