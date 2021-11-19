Traeger’s Pro 780 pellet grill/smoker pairs with Alexa for a connected experience at $100 off

Amazon is now offering the Traeger Grills Pro Series 780 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $899.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $1,000, you’re saving $100 here and coming within just $2.50 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This wood-fired griller/smoker uses pellets to cook your meals, removing gas and charcoal from the mix. There’s precise temperature control available here up to 500-degrees Fahrenheit, giving you the ability to dial it in exactly for any specific meal you’re making. On top of that, WiFIRE technology lets the Traeger Pro 780 connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network for Alexa compatibility as well as controlling from the Traeger app. This means that you can preheat the grill from inside all without stepping foot into the elements for a more convenient cook. Not only that, but the Traeger Pro 780 can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ depending on the settings you use, making it a versatile machine. Keep reading for more.

If you’re the proud owner of the Traeger Ironwood 650 already, then today’s deal might not be for you. However, we did spot that Amazon is offering the official Traeger Full-Length Grill Cover for the Ironwood 650 on sale at $55.50 shipped. Down from $80, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is designed to keep your grill protected from the elements as it’ll likely live outside most of its life.

Since the Traeger Pro 780 is compatible with Alexa, why not reinvest a bit of your savings to pick up a new Echo smart speaker? We’re already seeing Black Friday discounts arrive on a wide selection of models and pricing is starting at just $15. Not only will your new Alexa-enabled smart speaker be able to command your Traeger grill, but also other smart home gear that you pick up this Black Friday.

More on the Traeger Pro 780 Pellet Grill:

Traeger created the original wood-pellet grill as the ultimate way to achieve wood-fired taste; The Pro 780 takes it to the next level with precise temperature control. 500 °F Max Temp

WiFIRE technology connects your grill to home WiFi and the Traeger app allows the user to control the grill from anywhere; Alexa technology allows you to do it all by voice

The Pro 780 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on the same grill; The Porcelain grill grates makes clean up a breeze

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!