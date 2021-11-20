Bosch, Bostitch, and other power tools from $22.50: Combos, tile saw, more up to 31% off

Amazon is offering the Bosch 18V 4-Tool Combo Kit (GXL18V-496B22) for $199 shipped. Today’s offer takes $90 off and undercuts the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in over a year by $30. Unlike many of its competitors, Bosch has made a name for itself by delivering a host of compact and lightweight tools. This kit is no exception with the inclusion of a compact reciprocating saw that weighs just 4.4 pounds. You’ll also get an impact driver, drill/driver, and a 300-lumen work light. Each tool can be powered by either of the two included 2Ah lithium-ion batteries. A bundled tote bag makes it even easier to haul these tools from one place to another. Continue reading to find more power tool deals priced from $73.

More power tool deals:

Keep the ball rolling when you check out yesterday’s find on Bosch’s drill and impact kit. This power tool set bundles a couple of tools and is priced as low as $94 shipped. That’s just one of many other markdowns you can find in our dedicated tool guide.

Bosch 18V 4-Tool Combo Kit features:

Versatile two in one impact driver and impact wrench design features an adaptable hex shank with power groove and a 1/2 Inches Socket drive chuck

Lighter drill/driver : delivers the same power as a conventional 18V motor and up to 600 InchesLbs. Of torque at a more compact size

Lightweight Recip saw design : weighs only 4.4 lbs. (Tool only, not including battery) and is only 15 to 3/4 inches Long for easy handling

LED work light : adjusts to multiple positions to supply bright light (300 Lumens), and has spotlight and flood light settings

