Skagen’s always-on Hybrid HR Jorn Smartwatch dives to new low of $136.50, more up to 50% off

Amazon is offering the Skagen Hybrid HR Jorn Smartwatch for $136.50 shipped. For comparison, this wearable often sells for $195. This works out to over $58 in savings and undercuts the previous all-time low at Amazon across all colorways by $53. For those of you that are on the hunt for a wearable with heart rate tracking and exceptional battery life, this Skagen-made offering is worth a look. It boasts over 2 weeks of power on a single charge thanks to a hybrid design that tucks an always-on digital screen behind its traditional dial. This allows you to easily view smartphone alerts, weather updates, and much more. Continue reading to find many other Skagen watches priced as low as $49.50.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you’ll also get a kick out of MVMT’s pre-Black Friday sale. Shoppers can cash in on a sitewide 25% off sale. A wide variety of watches are up for grabs, so be sure to scope out all of your options there as well.

Enjoy 2+ weeks of battery life on a single charge.

Heart Rate, Activity & Sleep Tracking with in-depth wellness stats.

Receive and view smartphone notifications and alerts, see calendar and weather updates, control your music and more.

Hybrid Smartwatch HR works with iPhone and Android Phones.

