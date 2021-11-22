At $139 shipped, it’s hard to beat Serta Rane’s Convertible Sofa (Reg. $170)

Amazon is offering the Serta Rane Convertible Sofa for $139 shipped. Typically priced at $170 or so, today’s offer shaves $31 off and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Drastically overhaul the look of your office, living room, or another space with this highly-affordable sofa. It doubles as both a sofa and bed thanks to a convertible design. Making the adjustment from one to the other is simple. A sleek appearance will arguably make it a cinch to modernize the look of just about any room. Once pieced together this unit will span 66.1 by 33.1 by 29.5 inches.

Whenever I get a new piece of furniture, there’s always a bit of time where I am very concerned about accidentally leaving a stain behind. If you’re like me, a great way to prevent this from happening is with a can of Scotchgard. You’ll only need to spend $11 Prime shipped and with it you can prevent stains from setting in. Once it has been applied, liquids will roll off instead of soaking in.

While you’re at it, be sure to also check out these Edenbrook furniture deals that are priced from $209. You’ll find a variety of couches, chairs, and more. This is just one of many other home-friendly upgrades we’ve spotted on sale lately. Drop by our home goods guide to see what else is up for grabs.

Serta Rane Convertible Sofa features:

This futuristic, convertible sofa has a sleek silhouette with high-density foam, tufted seat and back, and modern chrome legs. This beautiful and versatile sofa is easy to assemble with the tools included.

This convertible sofa is made from premium-quality polyester and has a solid hardwood frame construction. The sofa measures 66.1″ W x 33.1″ D x 29.5″ H. The bed measures 66.1″ W x 37.6″ D x 15.1″ H.

