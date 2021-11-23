Black Friday week Android app deals: XCOM Enemy Within, Fenix 2 Twitter, Cubasis 3, more

As Black Friday week rolls on, we are ready to add to the growing list of Android game and deals with today’s fresh new set of price drops. Our Android hardware deals continue with the now live Motorola sale at up to $600 off and the OnePlus Nord N200 5G back at the all-time low. But for now it’s all about the apps with highlight deals including XCOM: Enemy Within, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Riptide GP2, Fenix 2 for Twitter, Cubasis 3, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s early Black Friday Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Black Friday week rolls on and you’ll find new offers ready and waiting in our Android smartphone deal hub over on 9to5Google including the now live Motorola sale at up to $600 off and a rare discount on the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. The Anker holiday week sale is now in full swing from $12 with some of the best and most affordable charging gear out there, not to mention this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup. Just make sure you dive into the adidas and Nike Black Friday sales as well.

Black Friday game deals: Far Cry 6 $35, COD Vanguard $39, FIFA 22 $26 + more doorbusters

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on XCOM: Enemy Within:

XCOM: Enemy Within is a standalone expansion to the 2012 strategy game of the year XCOM®: Enemy Unknown and it’s now available on GooglePlay devices! Enemy Within features the core gameplay of Enemy Unknown plus more exciting content. Check out the new soldiers, abilities, enemies, maps, missions, and multiplayer mode for the fresh new strategy gaming experience!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!