Razer’s high-end Raptor 27-inch 1440p 144Hz gaming monitor falls to $500 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Razer Raptor 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $499.99 shipped. This is a $100 discount from its normal going rate and also drops $200 from its original list price with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed for high-end gaming setups, the Razer Raptor delivers a 95% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage as well as HDR400 for a “rich, vibrant spectrum” of color. On top of that, the solid aluminum base ships with Razer’s Chroma RGB as well as built-in cable management. Sure this might not be the latest model announced by Razer at CES, but it’ll still deliver a solid high-end experience to your gaming setup. Keep reading for more.

You could instead opt for the LG UltraGear 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $277 at Amazon. You’ll get a larger display here and slightly faster refresh rate, which are welcomed at this price point. However, LG’s monitor doesn’t deliver 95% DCI-P3 coverage nor HDR400 certification.

Don’t forget to swing by our coverage that went live yesterday of Razer’s all-encompassing Black Friday sale that’s already going on. There, you’ll find up to 60% in savings with prices from $20. Ranging from keyboards and mice to mobile controllers, headsets, and in-ear headphones, just about everything Razer has to offer is discounted right now.

More on the Razer Raptor Gaming Monitor:

27” WQHD (2560×1440) IPS-Grade display for incredible detail and picture clarity

Fast 144Hz refresh rate for a smooth and crisp image

95% DCI-P3 color Gamut and HDR400 support for a rich, vibrant spectrum of color

Solid aluminum base with Razer Chroma RGB & built-in cable management – Display cables included

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!