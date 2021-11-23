Skullcandy Black Friday savings take up to 50% off ANC earbuds, more from $20

Amazon is now offering Skullcandy’s Indy Evo True Wireless Earbuds for $34.99 shipped. These typically go for around $70, so you can save 50% today and mark a new all-time low to boot. These budget-friendly earbuds are great for everything from boosting your daily commute to jogging and exercising. They sport up to 30-hours of listening with the included charging case, as well as IP55 sweat resistance. You’ll also find three adjustable EQ profiles here for different types of audio, as well as Tile technology to help you find your earbuds wherever they might have been misplaced. Head below to keep reading.

For music lovers, early holiday shopping couldn’t be easier with our dedicated Black Friday deal hub. In fact, we just tracked some rare savings on Apple’s all-new AirPods 3 down to $155 shipped. With Spatial Audio, adaptive EQ, MagSafe charging, and upgraded battery life in tow here, it’s clear that these are going to be some of the hottest wireless earbuds for the holiday season, so be sure to take a look at today’s deal before it disappears.

