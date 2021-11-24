Add HomeKit functionality to your garage door with meross’ affordable controller at $30

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, meross via Newegg is offering its HomeKit Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Garage Door Opener Remote for $29.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon sells the same model for around $37 right now with the on-page coupon and today’s deal marks a return to the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. This meross smart home upgrade is designed to work with all three major ecosystems, including HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant. Ready to make it simple to use voice command with almost any modern garage door, once this remote is installed you’ll also be able to leverage automations and triggers for further smart home tie-ins. Keep reading for more.

Those not in Apple’s ecosystem can save even more while still getting a voice-activated garage door. Amazon offers the myQ smart garage door remote as a great alternative. It’s $25 right now and offers integration with Alexa and Assistant, delivering a solid experience all around.

Given that everything listed above supports Assistant integration, it only makes sense to remind you to check on Google’s Nest Black Friday sale. Pricing starts at $25 and there are multiple smart speakers discounted this year to choose from. You’ll find the Nest Mini clocks in at $25, while the more impressive Nest Hub Max is down to $179.

More on the meross HomeKit Smart Garage Opener Remote:

Remote Control: You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home.

Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

