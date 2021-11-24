Black Friday week Android app deals: Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Crying Suns, Aeon’s End, more

It’s time to add even more of the best price drops of 2021 to our ongoing Black Friday Android game and app deals roundup. Alongside new all-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Watch 4, we are now tracking loads of top-tier Android apps at some of the best prices of the year. Highlights of today’s new additions include titles like Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Crying Suns, Sentinels of the Multiverse, Aeon’s End, Peppa Pig: Golden Boots, OsmAnd+ Offline Maps, and much more. Head below for all of today’s early Black Friday Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

The Black Friday Android hardware offers are already in full swing with latest being Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at a low of $250. Alongside the smartwatches in Fossil’s Black Friday Sale, we also now have Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 at a new all-time low alongside everything in our Android smartphone deal hub over on 9to5Google. Hit up the now live Anker holiday week sale and our smartphone accessories roundup for even more.

Black Friday game deals: Mario Maker 2 $38, Deathloop $25, Bioshock Collection $15, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Kingdom Rush Vengeance:

Get ready to jump into action and show the Kingdom who’s the real boss in the best tower defense game 2020! Face empires of mighty enemies. Clash against supreme bosses, unlocking and switching to new towers. Train legendary heroes and get all the achievements using your strategy in this amazing TD game.Kingdom Rush Vengeance will give you hours and hours of gameplay in the best tower defense game available!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!