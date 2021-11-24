LIFX HomeKit LED light bulbs now at least 30% off: Color, Mini, Clean, more from $25

Amazon is now discounting a selection of LIFX HomeKit LED Light Bulbs, all of which are headlined by the LIFX Color A19 Bulb at $34.98 shipped. Typically fetching $50, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at 30% off that has only been set once before in the past. As the standard light in LIFX’s current stable, this smart bulb can produce 1,100-lumens of multicolor illumination. There’s no need to rely on an additional bridge, as each one pairs right to your Wi-Fi to deliver Siri, Alexa, and Assistant voice control on top of scheduling and other automation features. Head below for additional LIFX smart bulbs on sale from $25.

Other LIFX Smart LED Bulbs on sale:

For other ways to deck out your HomeKit setup with some new lighting, we’ve got you covered with a pair of notable sales. First up, the Nanoleaf Black Friday savings are now available and discounting the brand’s signature modular wall lighting kits on top of bulbs from $15. That’s alongside the Philips Hue discounts which are starting to go live this year starting at $12.

LIFX Color A19 HomeKit Bulb features:

A smart, ultra-bright LED bulb (1100 lumens), iconic design and 550 billion colors – it can take bedrooms to sleep-pods; kitchen tables to dining events; and living rooms to cinemas. You won’t believe how easy it is, or how good it makes you feel to be home. With Wi-Fi you don’t need a bridge or hub to set it up. No extra bits of hardware will be cluttering up your surfaces – every bulb works straight outta the box. Works with Alexa, Google and Apple HomeKit and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!