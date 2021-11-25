Save $199 on Anova’s Smart Sous Vide Cooker Pro via Amazon + more from $45

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro for $199.99 shipped. This is up to $199 or nearly 50% off the going rate, as much as $100 under previous deal prices, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This is also matching the Amazon all-time low. As the flagship model from one of the best home sous vide brands out there, it can heat up to 100-liter water baths, run for up to 10,000 hours at a time, and features integration with the Anova app for “thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone.” It features a stainless steel build and can cook just about anything including “chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more.” Rated 4+ stars from from hundreds of Target customers. More details below.

(Update 11/25 11:50 p.m.): Amazon is offering the Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker (Wi-Fi) for $139 shipped. Regularly $199, this is $60 or 30% off the going rate and Anova’s popular mid-tier solution. More powerful than the Nano and far less hardcore/pricey than the pro above, it sits right in the sweet spot for mid-size families and aspiring home cooks. “It easily attaches to any stock pot or container with an adjustable clamp, and is water resistant for when accidents happen in the kitchen.”

(Update 11/9 10.20 a.m.): Amazon is now offering the 12L Anova Precision Cooker Container for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 25% off the going rate. While there are certainly more affordable containers out there, this one features a tight-fitting silicone lid designed specifically for Anova sous vide cookers that prevents water evaporation as well as a cooking rack to keep your food in place.

An obvious alternative to the high-end model is the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano. While it cannot support water baths quite as large and isn’t as powerful overall, it is more than enough for all but the most demanding home cooking jobs and will save you even more at $129 $99 shipped. You might also want to take a look at this Rubbermaid container if you need something to carry your new sous vide cooker.

More on the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro:

Perfect results every time: never over or undercook your food again. The Anova precision cooker sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova app to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone

What to cook: sous vide cooking s the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none

