TicWatch E3 falls to Amazon low of $140 (Save 30%), other Mobvoi wearables from $50

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of TicWatch wearables, with the E3 Smartwatch leading the way at $139.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200, this is a new all-time low at 30% off the going rate and $40 below our previous mention. As one of the only wearables from the brand slated to be updated with Wear OS 3, its recent TicWatch E3 arrives with a streamlined design that delivers a circular 1.3-inch screen. Alongside being able to showcase notifications from your smartphone, it has a bevy of fitness tracking features like heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking to keeping tabs on blood/oxygen saturation, stress, and more. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, too.

Then be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale for some additional ways to get in on the fitness tracking features noted above. While the E3 is still one of the more notable inclusions, you’ll find some more affordable fitness trackers joined by offerings equipped with cellular data and more up for the taking starting at $50.

If you’d prefer to go with the latest and greatest from another brand, right now we’re also tracking some notable holiday-worthy savings on various Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models. Delivering the best prices yet across the lineup, there’s up to $70 in savings to be had here starting at $180.

TicWatch E3 features:

Wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions. NFC payment supports Google Pay. Allow you to track health data of multiple family members on the Mobvoi app and help you monitor the health of others you care about. TicWatch E3 keeps track of your real-time fitness and health data. More than 20 professional workout modes from activities like mountain climbing, swimming, and ice skating, to indoor cycling, pilates and high-intensity interval training.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!