Amazon’s Black Friday SanDisk and WD SSD sale live from $26 (New lows, Up to 25% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 25% off drive products from SanDisk, Western Digital, and more. One sntadout here is the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD at $184.99 shipped. Regularly up to $290 or more over the last year, this is a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This also beats the previous $230 deal price by a long-shot. One of the best portable SSD solutions on the market, it moves data at up to 1050MB/s with both USB-C and USB-A connectivity in tow. Add in the robust silicone shell with both water- and shock-resistance, and this is the perfect addition to any EDC. Head below for more Black Friday SanDisk and Western Digital storage deals.

Black Friday SanDisk and WD storage deals:

We also just spotted a rock-bottom price on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD with a massive $220 discount, dropping the price down to just $100 right here.

More on the SanDisk 2TB Extreme SSD:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

