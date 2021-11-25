QNAP’s powerful 6-bay NAS packs dual 2.5GbE networking, PCIe upgradability, more at $550

Newegg is currently offering the QNAP TS-653D-4G 6 Bay NAS for $549.99 shipped with the code BCMAY22329 at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for closer to $700 at Amazon these days and this sale marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in 2021. QNAP’s flagship NAS here offers six individual drive bays that, when combined, can offer an impressive 96TB of storage. There’s 4GB of RAM pre-installed, though it’s upgradable to 8GB In the future. In addition to that, the PCIe Gen 2 slot allows you to add an NVMe SSD for cache or even a 10GbE network card. QNAP also includes five USB 3.0 ports and dual native 2.5Gb Ethernet ports for moving data to and from the system. Keep reading for more.

With your $150 in savings, we recommend picking up one (or more) hard drives to go with your brand-new NAS. Personally, I trust WD’s Red line of drives for the perfect balance between reliability and price. The 4TB model is available for $69 on Amazon right now, which is fairly budget-focused all things considered. You can pick up two for $138 and begin your RAID setup with ease.

Unsure of where to start with a NAS? Well, first you should take a look at our breakdown of either building your own server or using a pre-made system, like the QNAP above. After that, consider taking a look at our hands-on review of Synology’s 2-bay NAS for more budget-focused setups, as that would be the perfect starting point for anyone not looking to drop several hundred on a system.

More on the QNAP TS-653D 6-Bay NAS:

The new-gen Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) trend has driven higher bandwidth demands for wired and wireless network connections. By integrating Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2.5GbE connectivity, the TS-653D not only provides modern businesses an excellent NAS solution to upgrade to 2.5GbE environments for productive daily backup/restore tasks, but also provides gamers with ample storage for their vast game collections.

