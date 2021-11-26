Calvin Klein underwear and bras from $10 Prime shipped at Amazon (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Calvin Klein underwear, bras, t-shirts, pants, and more from $10 Prime shipped. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Men’s 3-Pack Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs that are currently marked down to $34. For comparison, these boxers are regularly priced at $45 and the material is infused with stretch for added comfort. These boxers are great for everyday wear and they’re available in an array of color options. This would be a phenomenal stocking stuffer idea as well. You can find additional deals from Amazon’s Calvin Klein Sale below or you can shop the entire event here.

Looking for more deals? Amazon’s offering adidas apparel, accessories, and footwear from $7 Prime shipped. You will also want to check out additional Black Friday sales from Nike, Columbia, Backcountry, The North Face, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links