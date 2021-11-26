Calvin Klein underwear and bras from $10 Prime shipped at Amazon (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Calvin Klein underwear, bras, t-shirts, pants, and more from $10 Prime shipped. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Men’s 3-Pack Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs that are currently marked down to $34. For comparison, these boxers are regularly priced at $45 and the material is infused with stretch for added comfort. These boxers are great for everyday wear and they’re available in an array of color options. This would be a phenomenal stocking stuffer idea as well. You can find additional deals from Amazon’s Calvin Klein Sale below or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks include:

Looking for more deals? Amazon’s offering adidas apparel, accessories, and footwear from $7 Prime shipped. You will also want to check out additional Black Friday sales from NikeColumbiaBackcountryThe North Face, and more.

Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs features:

  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low heat. We recommend hang drying to extend the life of your garment
  • Full rise. Waistband sits at the regular level, above hip. Leg line sits low on thigh.
  • Contoured pouch for support. Functional fly.
  • Soft, flexible logo waistband retains shape wear after wear and stays put, without too much compression.

