DEWALT’s 8.25-in. table saw with rolling stand at $109 off, 4-tool combo kit $199, more from $16

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 44% off DEWALT power tools and accessories from $16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the 8.25-inch Jobsite Table Saw with Mobile Rolling Stand for $389. Down $109 from the combined normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked here. Made to go anywhere you need, this compact table saw features an 8.25-inch blade and the ability to cut up to 24.5-inches wide. This means you can rip a 4×8 sheet of plywood in half with ease here, something most other compact table saws can’t do. On top of that, the mobile rolling stand makes it simple to transport this tool around the jobsite as well. Keep reading for additional DEWALT deals.

More DEWALT deals:

More on the DEWALT Table Saw:

Portability: Compact size for ease of transportation and storage

Easy adjustments: Rack and pinion telescoping fence rails make fence adjustments fast, smooth and accurate

Variety of cuts: 24.5 inches of rip capacity for ripping 4×8 plywood or OSB sheets

Lightweight design weighs only 33lbs. delivers 20% less weight to carry than other competitive mobile stands

