Finally join PCMR: Ryzen 5 + RTX 3060 Ti desktop $1,380, 35-in. 1440p UltraWide $330, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a wide range of gaming PCs, laptops, monitors, and more on sale from $120 shipped. Our favorite is the Skytech Shiva Desktop with 3.7GHz Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti for $1,379.99. Down from $1,700 normally at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for a system with these specs. While you might look at the RTX 3060 Ti and not think it’s worth it, I can tell you that the lower-spec RTX 3060 is a beast when it comes to entry-level performance. You’ll easily play most games at 1440p 60FPS or better on ultra settings, with the ability to drive 1080p 144Hz no problem in most scenarios. On top of that, AMD’s Ryzen 5 processor is quite impressive for its entry-level self, as we saw in our hands-on review. Keep reading for additional deals.

Amazon isn’t done quite yet with the PC gaming sales, as there’s another monitor discount roundup that we want to take a look at here with prices from $130 shipped. Our favorite this time around is the Sceptre 35-inch UltraWide 1440p Gaming Monitor at $329.97. This is a $100 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on Amazon. As someone who’s used UltraWide monitors for several years now, I can attest to just how nice it is to have the extra screen real estate. On top of that, you’re getting a 1440p resolution here with a 100Hz refresh rate for a well-rounded experience overall.

More of our favorite PC gaming sales:

More on the Skytech Shiva Gaming Desktop:

Get serious about your improving your game and productivity. A Skytech Shiva offers the latest generation of powerful PC components to future proof your system ensuring years of quality gameplay and superb performance. With room to add your own 2.5-3″ storage drives you could download new games and edit video without worrying about running out of space.

