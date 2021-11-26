Ultraloq delivers six different ways to enter your front door at Amazon lows from $125 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Ultraloq via Amazon is offering its Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro with Wi-Fi Bridge for $139.30 shipped or standalone for $125.30. For comparison, this saves 30% from its normal going rate and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only tracked a handful of times before. Ultraloq delivers six different ways to unlock your door, including through an app, PIN code, fingerprint sensor, and more. It also delivers Alexa and Assistant support for voice commands as well as automations. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Don’t worry, the Kwikset Powerbolt 2 delivers the ability to enter your home through either a key or code. I have one of these on my front door and it’s quite convenient to just enter a pin to get in the house, as I no longer have to keep keys on me at all times. It’s available for $61 on Amazon, which is fairly low-cost when you consider this is still a name-brand lock.

Don’t forget about the Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi smart lock that’s on sale for $180 or less today. It allows you to program up to 250 individual pin codes that can be scheduled to go live and expire on certain dates, making it perfect for family visiting this holiday season.

ULTRALOQ Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro with Wi-Fi Bridge features:

Control Your Ultraloq Smart Lock Anytime, Anywhere: Unlock, share access and see a Log of who’s entered and exactly when they did remotely using smartphone App with WiFi Bridge included. Share ekey or code remotely to your family, guests or service people for permanent access, specific dates or periods of time.Connectivity: 2.4GHz WiFi (802.11 b/g/n)

6-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Lock: Touch and Go 360° Fingerprint ID + Anti-peep Keypad + Smartphone + Auto Unlock + Shake to Open + Mechanical Key

Auto Lock and Auto Unlock: Smart Lock automatically locks as you leave and unlocks when you arrive at your door with your smartphone in your pocket.

