Amazon offers up to 30% off Koolaburra by UGG slippers, boots, more from $35

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Koolaburra by UGG slippers, boots, and more. A highlight from this sale is the Women’s Lezly Slippers that are currently marked down to $44.95 and regularly are priced at $60. These slippers can easily be slipped on and it has a rubber outsole that makes them easy to wear indoors or outdoors. They would make a really great holiday gift idea and you can choose from six color options as well. The wool and faux fur lining also adds warmth and comfort too. Find even more deals from this sale by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Converse Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off clearance items.

Koolaburra by UGG Lezly Slippers feature:

Suede upper, slip-on style slipper.

These ultra-comfy, suede slippers are nothing to snooze at.

Crafted with soft suede uppers and feel-good, faux fur linings, these puppies will have you calling in sick more than you’d like to admit.

Shaft measures approximately ankle-high from arch

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!