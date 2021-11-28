Dog and cat treats/food from $4 in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale: Wag, IAMS, more (Up to 40% off)

Update 11/28: This post has been updated with the new cyber Monday deals from Wag and IAMS down below.

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off dog treats and food so your furry friends can get in on the holiday shopping action. As you might know from our 2021 feature on Amazon’s in-house dog food, its Wag brand can be a fantastic way to save a ton all year round on goodies for your favorite companions and we are now tracking deep deals on a selection of treats, wet and dry dog food, special formulas for the puppies, and more from $4. Now’s a good chance to ensure you’re stocked up for the next few weeks or more so you can focus on the big-time Black Friday deals for yourself and securing upcoming gifts at a discount for your second favorite friends. Head below for a closer look and some top picks.

Amazon Cyber Monday Wag dog food sale:

***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages (where available) to score the lowest possible price. And then cancel the sub after it ships to avoid monthly deliveries.

Amazon Cyber Monday IAMS dog food sale:

Amazon has also kicked off a wide-ranging Cyber Monday IAMS dog and cat food sale starting from just $8.50 Prime shipped. you’ll find everything from dry dog food to hairball care treats for the kitties, and more. There’s a large selection of deals here and you’ll once again want to watch out for Subscribe & Save discounts on the listing pages (as detailed above for the WAG products).

Now that you’re fully-loaded on treats and food for the pups, it’s time to make sure you have a handy little robot that will pick up the mess they leave behind so you don’t have to. You’ll find all of our live early Black Friday robot vacuum deals right here including a host of iRobot models from $200 and the Roborock S7+ robot vac and mop with auto-empty dock we spotted this morning at $230 off the going rate.

More on the Freeze-Dried Single Ingredient Dog Treats:

Made with 100% real beef liver

Gently freeze-dried to preserve freshness and flavor

Sourced from Canada, freeze-dried in the USA

No added grain, corn, wheat, soy, potato, or egg

No added artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives

3.3 oz bag of freeze-dried beef dog treats in a resealable pouch

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!