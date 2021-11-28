Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 8 sees first Amazon discount for Cyber Monday at $200 off

Amazon is offering the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch i5/8GB/128GB for $899 shipped. That’s a $200 discount from its normal going rate and marks the largest price drop that we’ve tracked since its release. As Microsoft’s latest and greatest when it comes to the Surface Pro lineup, you’ll find an adjustable kickstand and detachable keyboard here alongside a 13-inch touchscreen. Shipping with Windows 11 from the factory, you’ll find that this tablet delivers all of the best that Microsoft has to offer. It also has the “best pen experience” that Microsoft has built yet, and the Intel Evo platform offers more power than ever before. Learn more in our announcement coverage, then head below for more.

Consider spending some of your savings on a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard. It is on sale for Cyber Monday at $149 from its normal $179 list price and will deliver a solid upgrade to your tablet experience. As Microsoft’s official keyboard, this is set to offer the best portable setup based on the Surface Pro 8.

More of a macOS fan? Well, then you’re in luck. For Cyber Monday, Amazon has Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini on sale from $629, which is a up to $149 off. That marks new all-time lows that we’ve tracked for the holiday season, making now a great time to dive into Apple’s all-new processor platform.

More on the Surface Pro 8:

The power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between, with 13” touchscreen, iconic built-in Kickstand, and detachable Keyboard.*

Windows 11 brings your closer to what you love. Family, friends, obsessions, music, creations — Windows 11 is the one place for it all. With a fresh new feel and tools that make it easier to be efficient, it has what you need for whatever’s next.

The first Surface Pro built on the Intel Evo platform. Do it all with the Intel Evo platform — performance, graphics, and battery life in a thin and light PC.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!