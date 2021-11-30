Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 + Z Flip 3 5G foldables include free Galaxy Buds 2 at up to $300 off

Update: On top of the cash discounts, Amazon is now sweetening the pot by adding in a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds, delivering an added $150 value.

The Black Friday 2021 discounts are here and Amazon is now rolling those savings over to Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones. Right now, the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is down to $1,499 shipped, saving you $300 from the usual $1,800 price tag and marking the best we’ve seen only set once before back in August. This is also $100 below our previous mentions, too.

As the latest flagship folding smartphone from Samsung, its new Galaxy Z Fold 5G arrives with 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, but then head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $849.99. While you’d typically pay $1,000, today’s offer is delivering a match of the all-time low set only once before at $150 off the going rate.

As the more compact of Samsung’s recent foldable smartphones, its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G arrives with old school flip phone vibes centered around a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen that’s supplemented by a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED display. Its Snapdragon 888 SoC powered the experience and pairs with dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G features:

See more and do more with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smart phone, that has the ultimate foldable screen putting a workspace, theater, and game room right in your pocket. The sleek cover display unfolds to double the size, providing one expansive 7.6” edge-to-edge display that’s like a tablet. Our first-ever Under Display Camera provides an incredible uninterrupted view. We’ve put an ultra dynamic AMOLED display on our super expansive screen.

