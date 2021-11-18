Best Android app deals of the day: Exploding Kittens, Despotism 3k, KORG Kaossilator, more

It’s now time for today’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. Black Friday Google and Android deals are now live including $100 off Google Pixel 6 and truckloads of new Nest smart home gear from $25, just to name a couple. But for now it’s all about the apps. We have a rare offer on the Android version of Exploding Kittens as well as Despotism 3k, KORG Kaossilator for Android, Through the Darkest of Times, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s early Black Friday Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

If you’ve been waiting for the big-time Android-friendly Black Friday deals to hit, the wait is over! While there is still plenty more to come, Google Pixel 6 saw its first proper discount this morning at $100 off the going rate and the Google smart home Nest deals are already going live with offers from just $25 on everything from smart speakers and the home hubs to security gear, networking routers, and more. the Black Friday all-time low on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 4 is waiting for you alongside the best prices ever on Google Pixel Buds A-Series and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Plus, you’ll find plenty of charging accessories for it all in our smartphone accessories deal roundup.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Exploding Kittens:

In this highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian Roulette, players draw cards until someone draws an Exploding Kitten, at which point they explode, they are dead, and they are out of t​he game — unless that player has a Defuse card, which can defuse the Kitten using things like laser pointers, belly rubs, and catnip sandwiches. All of the other cards in the deck are used to move, mitigate, or avoid the Exploding Kittens.

