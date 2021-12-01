Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

-
AmazonFreeKindle
Reg. $6 FREE

Today, Amazon is rolling out its latest selection of First Reads FREE eBooks now that a new month has arrived. Throughout all of December, anyone subscribed to Amazon’s Prime 2-day shipping service is now able to receive early access to new Kindle books for FREE (Reg. $6) before these titles are released. Head below for a look at this month’s freebies.

First up, go swing by the Amazon First Reads hub to see each of this month’s selection of free titles. Prime members can download one of the eight eBooks to a Kindle device or to the free iOS/Android app. But even those without a subscription can still add an individual title to your collection for $1.99, down from the usual $6 price tag. Either way, your new eBook becomes a permanent part of your library.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Free

Kindle

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Outfit your 13-inch MacBook with UGREEN’s PU sued...
Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 bundles with a color smart...
Breville’s popular Barista home espresso machines...
Nordstrom Rack Men’s Coat Flash Sale offers top b...
Ember’s latest Temperature Control iOS/Android Sm...
9to5Toys Daily: December 1, 2021 –AirPods 3 hit $150,...
Here’s our first look at the upcoming 100-piece L...
Blue’s World of Warcraft Yeti X USB mic nears all...
Show More Comments