HP’s all-new Chromebook 11 x2 with detachable keyboard sees $250 discount to low of $349

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is now offering the all-new HP 11-inch Chromebook x2 for $349 shipped. Also matched direct. Having just launched last month with a $699 price tag, today’s $250 discount beats our previous mention by $50 while marking a new all-time low. This is only the second notable price cut, too. HP’s latest 11-inch Chromebook x2 also happens to be one of its most unique releases yet. Delivering a detachable keyboard with built-in trackpad that magnetically snaps to the device, you’re looking at an 11-inch 2K display that pairs with an included stylus. Around back, there’s a unique rear kickstand that allows for positioning the Chromebook x2 in various angles. This model arrives with 64GB of storage alongside 8GB of RAM, as well as two USB-C ports. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the HP Chromebook with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $32. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your setup too, which is always a nice perk.

While all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Chromebook deals have now come and gone, you can grab some extra storage for your new machine. This morning saw a notable price cut go live on Crucial’s X6 500GB Portable USB-C SSD, which matches the all-time low at $45. That’s alongside some elevated capacity models also getting in on the savings, delivering some affordable portable storage to throw in the everyday carry.

HP 11-inch Chromebook x2 features:

Keep it light: Light enough to take everywhere you go, the flexible design of the HP Chromebook x2 lets you easily detach the keyboard and kickstand and makes for a great travel companion. With long battery life you can stay connected from anywhere. More ways to get things done: Get it all done with the power of a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and the 3:2 aspect ratio touchscreen. With a full-size detachable keyboard, oversized touchpad, and dual cameras, you’ll stay productive wherever the day takes you.

