Cyber Week Mac and iOS app deals: Hyperforma, Calendarium, Rush Rally, more

We are back with a fresh batch of Cyber Week Mac and iOS app deals. Just be sure to check out Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack while it’s at a new all-time low alongside ongoing price drops on its new AirPods 3, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include tiles like Hyperforma, Calendarium, Rush Rally Origins, Castle of White Night, ongoing price drops on the amazing Affinity apps, and more. Head below for today’s best Cyber Week Mac and iOS app deals.

Cyber Week iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Slay: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Jinks!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rollit – Photo Transfer App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fan Noise – white noise app: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Calendarium – About this Day: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iCleaner Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally Origins: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: OnSong 2020: $25 (Reg. $36)

iOS Universal: LE01 | Bass 808 Synth + AUv3: $3 (Reg. $100)

Mac: RAW Power: $30 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Annual Affinity Black Friday sale up to 55% off

Cyber Week game deals: God of War $10, NBA 2K22 $26, Dragon Quest XI S $15, much more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Banana Racer – Moto Racing: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Remember: Stickies Widget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Toddy: To-do list & Reminder: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thinkrolls Kings & Queens Full: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Stezza Music Player: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iPingpong 3D: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Last Roman Village: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Hyperforma:

The civilization of the past vanishes, leaving behind only the Ancient Network. 256 years later, an anonymous explorer descends into its cold depths. Venture into a journey through the endless empty cyberspace, inspired by the works of William Gibson, Dan Simmons and Peter Watts. Immerse into the Ancient Network and uncover the secrets of the vanished civilization. Communicate with the Titanic Interfaces and hack their secured Forms.

