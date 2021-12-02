Pad & Quill leather wallets and passport holders are perfect gifts, now back in-stock at 15% off

Pad & Quill’s “Holiday Leather Drop #2” is here and it is bringing back all of its high-quality, handcrafted leather wallets that have been out of stock for quite some time now. After seeing its brand new luxurious leather 14- and 16-inch MacBook Valet bag launch yesterday, it’s time to take a look at the brand’s gorgeous leather wallets — all of which make for great gifts that can last a lifetime and are available at 15% off using the promo code you’ll find down below the fold.

Pad & Quill’s handcrafted leather wallets are back!

The Pad & Quill handcrafted leather wallets have been extremely hard to come by over the last year or more due to stock and lockdown-related issues. But everything is back and ready for holiday gifting (or your back pocket), including its leather passport holders.

All made from American full-grain leather with parachute-grade nylon stitching (some even feature a subtle orange stitch as a tribute to World Vision) and 10-year warranties, these gorgeous wallets make for wonderful gifts that will likely last much longer than the warranty protects them for anyway. The passports are also a classy addition to any holiday travel kit and each wallet has the initials of the artisan who crafted them subtlety hidden on each unique piece.

Best of all, everything is 15% off when you apply code PQ15 at checkout with free shipping across the board:

If the handcrafted leather wallets from Pad & Quill are overkill for your fashion tastes or gifting needs, there are plenty of leather wallets on Amazon for much less. Both Fossil and Levi’s make very pretty options, but the Timberland Leather Trifold Wallet comes in at under $20 Prime shipped on Amazon.

More on the Pad & Quill Classic Leather Passport Travel Wallet:

Traveling seems to necessitate all kinds of odds and ends: ID cards, credit cards, hotel key cards, luggage tags, etc. It can be hard to keep track, especially when you are jet lagged or just trying not to miss your next flight. That’s why we streamlined the design of our Classic Leather Passport Wallet to be a go-to for all those little odds and ends. Its compact bi-fold design lets you stash away until your heart’s content while still staying slim. One large interior reservoir, spacious card pockets, a hidden coin storage area and a Passport slot, make for an organized method to the madness that is travel.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!