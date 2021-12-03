Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Charger $41, more

Amazon currently offers theÂ iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand forÂ $40.95 shippedÂ in various styles. While youâ€™d typically pay $50, todayâ€™s offer amounts to $9 in savings while coming within $1 of our previous mention and marking the best price in several months. iOttieâ€™s latest charging stand delivers a way to refuel two devices at once with an upright Qi stand as well as a secondary pad on the side. Its main 15W charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top of AirPods and the like.Â Itâ€™s also Made for Google certified for all of you Pixel owners out there.

The iON Wireless Duo is the solution to all your charging needs. Engineered for maximum efficiency, the iON Duo is capable of powering two devices simultaneously. It smartly integrates two charging stations with a stand + pad combo, for wirelessly fast charging Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories like smartwatches and headphones. The stand features a fabric-wrapped design, overlaying two Qi coils which allow for ideal viewing in both portrait and landscape mode, at a 65-degree tilt.

The small rubberized charging pad sits next to the stand for charging accessories or other smartphones. Given its sleek design, the iON Duo is sure to fit seamlessly into any office or living space.

