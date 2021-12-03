Merrell’s Cyber Week Deals offer up to 60% off exclusives + extra 30% off sale items

The Merrell Cyber Week Sale offers up to 60% off exclusives styles and an extra 30% off clearance. Prices are as marked. During this event you can find deals on hiking sneakers, boots, outerwear, backpacks, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Moab 2 Decon Slam Luna Mid Boots that are currently marked down to $96. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $160. This style is a great option for hiking and outdoor events. The material was designed to be very lightweight, while still providing support and comfort. It also features an outsole with specific grooves that promotes a slip-resistant traction, especially on wet surfaces. You can find these boots in three color options too. Find the rest of our top picks from this sale below or you can shop the entire event here.

