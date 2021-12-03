Schrade’s versatile 19-in-1 stainless steel multi-tool hits best price since June, now $16

Amazon is offering the Schrade 19-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool for $15.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at over $19, today’s deal takes 17% off and newly marks the best offer we have tracked since June. This Schrade multi-tool boasts pocket-friendly size despite wielding 19 different capabilities. You’ll find needle nose pliers, a wire cutter, knife, saw, screwdriver, and the list goes on. The entire thing is comprised of 2Cr13 stainless steel, helping ensure it’s ready to withstand outdoor adventures like hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and more.

If you won’t like the bulk associated with a multi-tool, consider Smith & Wesson’s Extreme Ops Folding Knife at $11 Prime shipped. The blade measures 3.1 inches and shakes things up with a black-oxide stainless steel construction. An aluminum handle provides a high-end feel while helping contribute to a lightweight 3.5-ounce design.

Why stop there when we have a nice list of Gerber, Swiss Army, and other EDC discounts pulled together? Believe it or not, pricing kicks off at $9 Prime shipped. While some of the options there may not offer as much utility at the deal above, you’ll find some pretty neat designs that could be right up your alley.

Schrade 19-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool features:

7 inch (17.8 cm) overall length with a closed length of 4.8 inches (12.2 cm) and a weight of 8.1 ounces

Tool is made of reliable 2Cr13 stainless steel

Quick and easy access with the convenient black, polyester belth sheath making it ideal for everyday carry

