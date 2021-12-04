New Amazon low strikes Echelon’s EX3 Smart Connect Exercise Bike: $539 (Reg. $799)

Amazon is offering the Echelon EX3 Smart Connect Exercise Bike for $539 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Typically priced at $799, today’s deal takes $260 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. Power through the winter months ahead with a premium exercise bike from Echelon. This unit is touted as striking “a unique balance between aesthetic appeal and space efficiency.” Owners will also benefit from having 32 individual levels of magnetic resistance. There’s even a handlebar-mounted 180-degree rotating console that’s perfect for locking a tablet in place. Rated 4.3/5 stars by 700 or more Walmart shoppers. Swing by our fitness equipment-focused sister site Connect The Watts to find Echelon coverage and more.

Give your floor some longterm protection when you invest some today’s savings in the official Echelon Fitness Mat at under $39. Not only does it protect floors from dents and damage, you’ll also stand to benefit from reduced vibration throughout your space. Echelon touts that it can also be used for yoga, strength training, and more.

If the deal above isn’t to your liking for any reason, you can also opt for one of the other fitness equipment deals we spotted yesterday evening. Leading the pack is Reebok’s eye-catching i-Run 3 Treadmill at $511, but you’ll also find several other markdowns priced as low as $118. Deals there deliver up to 46% off, making now a solid time to strike.

Echelon EX3 Smart Connect Exercise Bike features:

The EX-3 boasts every cycling must-have, along with a few finishing touches for added polish. It strikes a unique balance between aesthetic appeal and space efficiency with its sleek, modern design and small footprint—all without compromising its structural integrity. Adjustable features let you adapt the EX-3 to your body while technology and its strong frame offer the workouts and durability necessary to pedal hard toward your goals.

