Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers launch tomorrow with disc tray-themed strap, Easter eggs, more

Back in October, Xbox and Adidas announced a 20th anniversary Xbox footwear campaign. Xbox 20th Forum Tech was the first pair of shoes to be unveiled, but today another release has been announced. This time around, it’s Xbox 360 Forum Mid, with a classic Adidas look that’s paired with Xbox 360 branding. The news broke via Xbox Wire a few hours ago, and a listing for Xbox 360 Forum Mid is already live. To give average buyers a better chance at snatching up a pair before they go out of stock, Adidas will not begin selling the sneakers until tomorrow morning, and buyers will need to enter “the waiting room.” Continue reading to more details.

Microsoft and Adidas unveil Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers

Xbox may still feel like a newcomer in the gaming space when going head to head with the likes of Nintendo, but believe it or not, the brand has been alive and kicking for 20 years. Microsoft has created some incredibly popular Xbox consoles paired with fun games that fans continue to gush over.

The new Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers attempt not only to capitalize on what Microsoft has built but also to give fans an enjoyable way to show off their love for Xbox 360 and the brand in general. The shoes are outfitted with the original Xbox 360’s core color scheme: white, silver, and green.

There are all sorts of Easter eggs and great details throughout the shoes, ranging from a strap that resembles the Xbox 360 disc tray to the classic Xbox button design on the shoe’s outer side. You’ll even find the console’s air vents are replicated on the inner side of Xbox 360 Forum Mid.

Pricing and availability

The all-new Adidas Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers will be available for order on November 4 at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To help customers show up on time, folks can request a reminder via the official landing page. Pricing is set at $160, which may seem high for some, but is likely to be just a fraction of the cost that third parties will charge once these shoes go out of stock.

In addition to the shoes, you’ll also get four additional pairs of laces that come in red, yellow, green, and blue. Microsoft and Adidas tout that this detail pays homage to the face button coloring found on Xbox 360 controllers.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having spent a lot of time playing Xbox 360 in the past, Microsoft and Adidas have done a great job striking a nostalgic chord in me. I can’t be the only one, and even if I was, the collectible nature of Adidas Xbox 360 Forum Mid is bound to make these a hot item ahead of the holiday season and beyond.

