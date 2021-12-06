Samsung Galaxy S21 5G drops to best price of the holiday season at $100 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $699.99 shipped. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at the first notable discount in several months with today’s offer saving you $100. And considering there wasn’t a Black Friday discount, this is about as good as it gets for this holiday season. Samsung’s latest entry-level smartphone delivers a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as 128GB of storage and a triple-sensor camera array around back. In our hands-on review we found that it made all of the right compromises. Head below for more.

With plenty of savings left over from either storage capacity that’s on sale today, pick up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case and add some extra protection into the mix on your new Galaxy S21 at $13. This cover wraps your handset in a slim design that has an anti-slip pattern etched into the back for extra grip.

Today’s lead deal arrives as part of a larger Amazon sale on various unlocked Samsung smartphones, which are also on sale to start the week. While we saw many of them for less over the holiday season so far, you can check out everything right here to score a last-minute offer on some of the brand’s latest Android devices before the big day at the end of the month.

Samsung Galaxy S21 features:

Never let a moment be missed with the Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB 5G Smartphone, which features a triple camera system and a host of pro-grade AI-supported technologies. The 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, and 64MP telephoto lenses can capture a wide variety of still image types, while also allowing you to capture videos at up to 8K. With 8K video support, you can use the 8K Video Snap feature to pull out 33MP hi-res frames from within clips, so you can ensure that you never miss a chance of saving and sharing specific moments.

