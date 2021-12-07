Anker launches rugged USB-C power bank that can ‘withstand bumps and drops’

Batteries have forever changed the game. We no longer need to be tethered to a stationary electrical outlet but can instead continue to work and play when we go out. This portability comes with a bit of risk, though, as many of us have come across news stories that show how fragile batteries can sometimes be. Thankfully, Anker has teamed up with Amazon to deliver a new rugged power bank that can “withstand bumps and drops.” It is also marketed specifically for Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup. Continue reading to learn more.

Anker unleashes rugged power bank for Amazon’s kid-friendly Fire tablets

The latest from Anker may not be the company’s most exciting release yet, but it may put some minds at ease with its “rugged and safe” construction. This product bears a Made for Amazon certification and is even color-matched to Amazon’s portfolio of kid-friendly Fire tablets. The exterior of this rugged power bank features a rubber finish that is easy to grip and clean.

In terms of connectivity types, Anker has managed to pack three different USB variants into its rugged power bank. This includes Micro-USB in addition to Type-A and Type-C. One letdown to bear in mind is that the maximum power output of any port is 15 watts. Unsurprisingly, the fastest speed is achieved when using USB Type-C. This port also offers bi-directional charging, allowing users to refuel their devices or the power bank itself.

Pricing and availability

Anker’s new Kids Portable Charger is available now. The blue colorway is already up for grabs, but folks who are after the pink color will need to wait until the listing appears at some point down the road. Pricing is locked at $29.99, which is pretty reasonable given the brand reputation of Anker and Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the launch of a new power bank feels pretty routine these days, Anker has done a nice job keeping things fresh. Not only has the company teamed up with Amazon to color match the kid-friendly Fire tablet lineup, but it also has implemented a tough build that will help it withstand accidental drops along the way.

It’s unfortunate that charging power is rather limited, but a 10,000mAh capacity should help Fire tablet owners claim a few additional hours of use before needing to find a wall outlet. In terms of price, Anker’s rugged power bank comes reasonably close to what you would spend on similar offerings that are also made by the company.

