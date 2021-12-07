Best new cologne to gift this holiday season: Hermes, Tom Ford, Dior, more

There are just 18 days until Christmas, and if you’re still on the hunt for a perfect gift idea you’re in the right place. Today we’re rounding up the best new colognes for this winter that are great for holiday gifting. Whether you’re looking for an earthy scent or a cologne that will turn heads, there is something for everyone on your list. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks for men this holiday season. Also, you will want to check out our December 2021 Reading List.

Tom Ford Ebene Fume Cologne

Tom Ford is known for its unique scents and the company just debuted a new scent for the holiday season. The new cologne is called “Ebene Fume Eau De Parfum” and can be found at Sephora. This scent features woodsy and earthy notes.

“I wanted a scent that captured a meditative feeling. Ébène Fumé has an almost spiritual sensuality that uplifts your mood… which might be the most seductive indulgence of all.”

It comes in a beautiful bottle for gifting and is priced at $263.

Terre d’Hermes Holiday Cologne

Hermes is another top brand that just released a new fragrance for men. This cologne is called “Hermes Terre d’Hermes” and has hints of grapefruit, cedar, and flint. It’s another earthy scent that’s great to wear throughout any season. The cologne is available in a 3.4-oz size and is priced at $136.

Dior Sauvage Holiday Cologne Set

Dior Sauvage is one of the best-selling colognes on the market and there is a perfect gift set for the holiday season. The set is currently being sold at Nordstrom and includes the full-size cologne, after-shave balm, and deodorant for just $112 (regularly $132). If you’re not familiar with this scent, it’s another woodsy and aromatic scent. My husband personally wears this cologne and is a huge fan.

Victor & Rolf Spicebomb

This holiday season be sure to make a statement when you enter a room with the Victor and Rolf Spicebomb Extreme cologne. This scent has a lot of different notes including grapefruit, pimento berries, black pepper, cinnamon, cumin, saffron, tobacco accord, woody amber, black vanilla, and cistus. With over 220 positive reviews from Nordstrom customers, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars. Plus, it’s available in a 3.04-oz. size bottle and is currently marked down to $102. For comparison, this cologne is regularly priced at $120.

