Moosejaw 96-Hour Flash Sale offers up to 40% off North Face, Marmot, more

Moosejaw is having a 96-Hour Flash Sale that’s offering up to 40% off The North Face, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, Columbia, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. A standout from this sale is the Columbia Voodoo Fall Jacket for men. This jacket is currently marked down to $112 and originally sold for $185. You can choose from an array of color options and it would be a phenomenal holiday gift idea. The 590 down fill material promotes warmth and the exterior is completely waterproof. It’s a nice style for winter sports and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Moosejaw customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- The North Face Apex Flex Futurelight Jacket $175 (Orig. $250)
- The North Face Dryzzle Futurelight Jacket $161 (Orig. $230)
- Columbia Voodoo Falls Jacket $112 (Orig. $185)
- The North Face Campshire Jacket $77 (Orig. $129)
- Mountain Hardwear Kor Preshell Pullover $75 (Orig. $100)
Our top picks for women include:
- Marmot Strollbridge Jacket $210 (Orig. $300)
- Mountain Hardwear Kor Preshell Jacket $84 (Orig. $130)
- Marmot Montreal Coat $200 (Orig. $285)
- The North Face Metropolis II Parka $209 (Orig. $299)
- The North Face Liberty Cragmont Fleece Top $89 (Orig. $149)
