Score a pair of Amazon 6-Outlet USB Surge Protector Power Strips at $15.50 (New low)

Amazon is now offering 2-packs of its Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strips for $15.58 in black or white with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $19, this is 17% off the going rate and a new Amazon 2021 low, making now a great time to stock up. Alongside the 500 Joule-protected outlets, you’ll also find a pair of 2.4A USB ports for some additional charging access. The 2-foot cord length is nice for tighter spaces to minimize clutter and they ship with a surface-mounting template for installation on the wall or under your desk and things of that nature. Nothing overly remarkable here, just solid reliable power strips that won’t break the bank. More details below.

Don’t need the USB ports? Score this 2-pack of Amazon Basics power strips for under $12 Prime shipped instead. This option drops your surge protection down to 200 joules, but again, if you’re just looking for a casual solution the more basic 2-pack should do the trick.

For some mobile and more high-end power solutions, you’ll want to dive into the latest Satechi sitewide sale. Some of the best in the business, you’ll find a host of the brand’s top-tier GaN chargers, wall outlet adapters, options for the car, and even some MagSafe gear starting from $14 or less with 20% off everything the brand sells right here.

More on the Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Power Strip:

Surge protector power strip for sensitive electronic devices (2-pack)

Includes six outlets and two USB 2.4A ports

Protects from power surges and spikes that can damage equipment

500 joule suppression rating

Cord length is 2 feet. Plugs into standard grounded AC outlet

Includes a surface-mounting template for installation on wall or under desk

