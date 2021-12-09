Skagen, Citizen, Diesel, and more watches fall as low as $32.50 ahead of Christmas (Up to 52% off)

Amazon is offering the Skagen Holst Automatic Skeleton Watch for $78 shipped. Today’s offer beats recent Amazon pricing by over $58 and undercuts Skagen’s current discount by even more. This deal also ushers in the lowest price we have tracked for this style in over a year. If you’re a fan of watches that show their inner workings, this Skagen timepiece may be a worthy addition to your wardrobe. It sports a 42mm case that’s made of stainless steel and is paired with a brown leather strap. Thanks to a 30-meter water-resistance rating, this timepiece can handle splashes and more. A fully-automatic design ensures you won’t ever have to think about replacing a battery. Continue reading to find more watches priced as low as $32.50.

More watches on sale:

Skagen Holst Automatic Skeleton Watch features:

The Skagen Holst aesthetic is simple, and works with every style. Slip on one of our men’s watches while you’re getting ready for any occasion and you’ll see your refined style take on a whole new level of sophistication.

Featuring a 42mm stainless steel case sunray dial, chronograph movement. The automatic movement features a built-in rotor that’s powered by the motion of your wrist—no battery required.

