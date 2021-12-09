UGREEN launches MagSafe-compatible car charger with sleek design, $30 price tag, more

If you’re still on the hunt for a product that will streamline iPhone navigation and charging in your vehicle, the new UGREEN Magnetic Wireless Car Charger could be just the thing for you. It attaches to a vent and features a MagSafe-compatible design that allows iPhone 12 and 13 devices to easily snap into place. A USB-C port sends power to an integrated Qi charging pad that can fully refuel an iPhone from 0% to 100% in 3.3 hours. Continue reading to learn more.

MagSafe compatibility and reasonable pricing headline the UGREEN Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

The new MagSafe-compatible car charger from UGREEN features a white and silver colorway that aims to bring a premium look and feel to your vehicle. Along the back, you’ll find metallic-colored paint and the front features a tanned leather texture that is made possible using silicone. This design choice is touted as being able to “protect your phone from being scratched.”

A total of 18 neodymium N52H magnets are used to lock an iPhone in place. This creates “strong suction” that should prevent the phone from dropping down during a bumpy commute. Since no arms are required to hold your smartphone in place, users will be able to easily rotate their device between portrait to landscape orientations.

Pricing and availability

The new UGREEN Magnetic Wireless Car Charger is now available for order. Pricing is set at $29.99, which beats many competing brands and is at the very least on par with the cost of others. At the moment, orders that are placed now should arrive just after Christmas. It’s unclear how drastically the shipment times could change as we close in on the holidays.

9to5Toys’ Take

With several MagSafe accessories floating around my home these days, I now consider myself to be a bigger fan than I ever thought I would become. It’s arguably one of those rare technologies that “just works” and is easy to use for just about anyone. At first glance, the UGREEN Magnetic Wireless Car Charger looks like it will be yet another great addition to the company’s vast portfolio of tech products.

It’s a bummer that stock appears to be pushed back until after Christmas, but the $29.99 price tag could make it worth the wait since competitors like iOttie Velox and others have a tendency to sell for more. Let’s just hope that the delayed shipping times are just a launch hiccup that will get sorted out over the next few days.

